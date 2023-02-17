LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today welcomed John Peterson to its advisory board.

Mr. Peterson has a career dating over 15 years in mergers and acquisitions. He also has an extensive background assisting companies focused in crypto and automation software technologies.

The Company plans to utilize Mr. Petersons expertise in these areas to assist in finalizing a deal currently in negotiations, as well as locating other potential technologies to expand on.

Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "We have been building the technology segment of our company during the last year. Beginning with technologies that improve the user experience for solar and crypto. We look forward to expanding our capabilities to other areas to grow the Company."

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is an alternative energy company that is centered on the marketing, sales, distribution, and installation of solar technology, battery storage, bi-directional charging and clean energy crypto mining rigs in the US and Latin America. We are focused on providing solutions to improve ROI to on & off grid clients. In addition to our main business, we are engaged in locating, acquiring and partnering with "Eco Friendly" established companies, brands, and technologies in the green energy sector.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDVV/disclosure

