IDVV Welcomes John Peterson To Its Advisory Board To Assist With Mergers And Acquisitions

4 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today welcomed John Peterson to its advisory board.

Mr. Peterson has a career dating over 15 years in mergers and acquisitions. He also has an extensive background assisting companies focused in crypto and automation software technologies.

The Company plans to utilize Mr. Petersons expertise in these areas to assist in finalizing a deal currently in negotiations, as well as locating other potential technologies to expand on.

Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "We have been building the technology segment of our company during the last year. Beginning with technologies that improve the user experience for solar and crypto. We look forward to expanding our capabilities to other areas to grow the Company."

We encourage everyone to follow us.

Twitter

https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

Website

https://IDVVCORP.COM

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is an alternative energy company that is centered on the marketing, sales, distribution, and installation of solar technology, battery storage, bi-directional charging and clean energy crypto mining rigs in the US and Latin America. We are focused on providing solutions to improve ROI to on & off grid clients. In addition to our main business, we are engaged in locating, acquiring and partnering with "Eco Friendly" established companies, brands, and technologies in the green energy sector.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDVV/disclosure

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President
Phone: 1-619-343-3199
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/738967/IDVV-Welcomes-John-Peterson-To-Its-Advisory-Board-To-Assist-With-Mergers-And-Acquisitions

