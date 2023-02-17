American Water to Contribute Expertise to Several Panels at NARUC Winter Policy Summit

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that four representatives will join regulatory policy panels at the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners’ (NARUC) Winter Policy Summit, taking place from February 12 through 15 in Washington, D.C. American Water will have a leading presence at the conference to discuss issues of heightened importance to commissioners, customers and communities across the U.S.

Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water, is sharing how the company created a robust customer communications effort to comply with state requirements on lead service line identification, notification, and replacement. This will include New Jersey American Water’s approach to prioritizing replacement work across the state.

Deb Degillio, chief customer officer, is taking part in a panel titled Reexamining Customer Policies and Practices from an Equity and Effectiveness Perspective to share American Water’s best practices on internal and customer-policies, including customer assistance programs and communications around advancing water equity for all customers and communities.

Bruce Aiton, vice president of engineering for Pennsylvania American Water, is participating in a discussion surrounding the question of, Can Regulated Water Infrastructure Help Facilitate Carbon-Free Hydro-Electric Generation? Aiton will highlight how Pennsylvania American Water us taking advantage of hydroelectric technology at its dams to produce electricity and further opportunities to utilize renewable energy sources across water infrastructure.

Dr. Lauren Weinrich, principal scientist, will contribute to the policy discussion on emerging contaminants through her panel on The Unknown Unknowns: Water Quality Challenges beyond PFAS. Weinrich will share American Water’s leading role on emerging contaminant treatment and detection technologies, regulatory collaboration and public and customer education.

The NARUC Winter Policy Summit is an annual gathering of state utility regulators, industry representatives, consumer advocates and others to advance leading themes and opportunities for collaboration across regulatory policy. For more information and the full agenda, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.naruc.org%2Fmeetings-and-events%2Fnaruc-winter-policy-summits%2F2023-winter-policy-summit%2F.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230210005258r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005258/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.