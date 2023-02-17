American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that four representatives will join regulatory policy panels at the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners’ (NARUC) Winter Policy Summit, taking place from February 12 through 15 in Washington, D.C. American Water will have a leading presence at the conference to discuss issues of heightened importance to commissioners, customers and communities across the U.S.

Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water, is sharing how the company created a robust customer communications effort to comply with state requirements on lead service line identification, notification, and replacement. This will include New Jersey American Water’s approach to prioritizing replacement work across the state.

Deb Degillio, chief customer officer, is taking part in a panel titled Reexamining Customer Policies and Practices from an Equity and Effectiveness Perspective to share American Water’s best practices on internal and customer-policies, including customer assistance programs and communications around advancing water equity for all customers and communities.

Bruce Aiton, vice president of engineering for Pennsylvania American Water, is participating in a discussion surrounding the question of, Can Regulated Water Infrastructure Help Facilitate Carbon-Free Hydro-Electric Generation? Aiton will highlight how Pennsylvania American Water us taking advantage of hydroelectric technology at its dams to produce electricity and further opportunities to utilize renewable energy sources across water infrastructure.

Dr. Lauren Weinrich, principal scientist, will contribute to the policy discussion on emerging contaminants through her panel on The Unknown Unknowns: Water Quality Challenges beyond PFAS. Weinrich will share American Water’s leading role on emerging contaminant treatment and detection technologies, regulatory collaboration and public and customer education.

The NARUC Winter Policy Summit is an annual gathering of state utility regulators, industry representatives, consumer advocates and others to advance leading themes and opportunities for collaboration across regulatory policy. For more information and the full agenda, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.naruc.org%2Fmeetings-and-events%2Fnaruc-winter-policy-summits%2F2023-winter-policy-summit%2F.

