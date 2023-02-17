OAKDALE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp ( OVLY), announced that Michael Schulze has joined the bank as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer. He will be based out of the Turlock Office.



Schulze joins Oak Valley with over 20 years of banking experience, the past seventeen as a Business Banking Relationship Manager in the Turlock area. In his new role, he will be responsible for business development and commercial lending opportunities in Turlock and its surrounding markets. “We are excited to have Michael on the commercial banking team,” stated Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group. “Michael is well-established in Turlock. His knowledge of the local business community and banking industry experience will be an added value to our team.”

Schulze received his Bachelor of Science Degree from California State University, Fresno and his Masters in Business Administration from California State University, Stanislaus. He is a former member of Turlock Rotary, Sierra Vista Child & Family Services, and Turlock Chaplaincy. Schulze is a member at Turlock Golf & Country Club. He is a past Bank Pinnacle and Legends Award honoree with his previous employer. He currently resides in Turlock, and away from the office, enjoys anything outdoors such as golfing, snowboarding, and riding his Harley.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com .