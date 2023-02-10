PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing is pleased to announce that the Grocery Supply Company is a distribution partner for Sway Energy drinks.

Founded in 1947, the Grocery Supply Company is one of the top distributors of convenience stores in the Midwest and Southern United States. The Grocery Supply Company's diverse distribution network will accelerate Sway Energy's beverage distribution footprint into convenience store chains in Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The popularity of Sway Energy drinks has continued to grow over the past year. Sway Energy is a unique vitamin-infused energy drink that provides clean energy from natural organic green tea combined with ashwagandha root to support immunity. Sway Energy is a healthy alternative to energy drinks on the market with excess sugar and calories.

Steve Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail, stated, "Golden Grail Beverages continues to execute with more distribution and retail chains. The Grocery Supply Company distribution network will increase the availability of Sway Energy throughout these markets. We are proud to partner with the Grocery Supply Company and join their powerful portfolio of beverage brands."

