Korindo Transfers Urban Forest Management to Bogor Regency Government

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Korindo.150.jpg

Bogor, Indonesia, Feb 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - After three years of planting and maintenance under Korindo Foundation's care, Pakansari Stadium's urban forest (or Pakansari City Forest) was finally handed over to the Bogor Regency Government at the beginning of February 2023.


Low_Korindo20232101.jpg
Rows of Eucalyptus deglupta trees green the areas of Pakansari City Forest in Cibinong, Bogor Regency (West Java, Indonesia) [Image: Korindo]

Low_Korindo20232102.jpg
Chairman of Korindo Foundation Robert Seung and Bogor acting regent Iwan Setiawan signed the handover plaque. [Image: Korindo]


Korindo Foundation Chairman Robert Seung performed the handing-over ceremony with Bogor's acting regent Iwan Setiawan, the handover fulfilling the region's dream of owning a lush urban forest. Pakansari City Forest is, in fact, the first wooded area to be established in Bogor Regency.

"Through the Green Collaboration program, Korindo Group and Foundation are committed to supporting government efforts that keep our country's natural environment and our beloved Earth sustainable," said Robert Seung in his opening speech.

This green space was actually a part of the regency government's masterplan, but for several reasons, its construction was put on hold. The project only saw the light in November 2019, when Korindo Foundation agreed to help out with the development.

And that's how the commitment to revitalize the land outside Pakansari Stadium began. Starting with 1,294 Eucalyptus deglupta saplings, the Foundation kept planting until a total of 1,800 trees were reached, adorning a two-hectare area that's sectioned into six planting zones.

For the next step, tree and land maintenance, local residents were given a chance to participate. Together with the Foundation, they conducted regular plant care that involved cutting weeds, cleaning up fallen branches, and pulling tangled weeds.

"After three years, I think we can all see how these seeds we planted have very much thrived and grown so large, making this place greener and much more pleasant to the eye. And from this forest, we can enjoy cleaner and fresher air," said Robert Seung.

About Korindo
Korindo Group (Korindo) was established in 1969, and consists of companies engaged in the field of natural resources, industrial paper manufacturing, heavy industry, logistics, finance, and property. As one of the major corporate groups in Indonesia, Korindo has contributed significantly to the nation's development in various ways. Visit https://www.korindonews.com, and watch the video www.korindo.co.id/group-profile/.

Through Korindo Foundation, we have a responsibility for building sustainable communities in various fields through our Corporate Social Contribution (CSC) programs. Our CSC activities focus on strategic, systematic and sustainable programs through 5 main program pillars, namely Education, Health, Economics, Environment, and Infrastructure. Learn more at https://korindofoundation.com.

Source: Korindo

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.



Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.