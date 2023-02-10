Kroger Serves Up Fresh Spread for the Big Game

CINCINNATI, Feb. 10, 2023

From affordable appetizers to elevated bites, grocer scores with crowd-pleasing options

CINCINNATI, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today shared all the essentials spectators need to enjoy the Big Game as people come together to share delicious spreads.

kroger_co_logo.jpg

"At Kroger, the Big Game is Fresh for Everyone," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of fresh merchandising "As customers come together to enjoy great food and football, Kroger is the destination for all the items America needs for a fresh and affordable gameday. We are here to help customers win guests over with a delicious game plan, no matter who they root for on the field."

For an affordable spread that is sure to please, the grocer is suggesting a gameday menu teaming with fresh options, all averaging less than $6 per appetizer, including:

  • Kroger 100% White Corn Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips served up with Simple Truth Guacamole or fresh salsa
  • Kroger Fresh Baby Carrots—or any veggie—dipped in Private Selection Creamy Buttermilk Ranch Dip
  • Pigs in a Blanket featuring Kroger Cocktail Smokies wrapped in Kroger Flaky Butter Flavor Crescent Dinner Rolls
  • Bean dip made with Kroger Traditional Refried Beans, Kroger Sour Cream, Private Selection Fresh Medium Pico De Gallo Salsa and topped with fresh jalapenos
  • Kroger Flame Broiled Homestyle Meatballs marinated in Simple Truth Organic Original BBQ Sauce

For customers looking to elevate their Big Game spread with chef-crafted recipes or unique flavors, Kroger has everyone covered with finger foods that kick it up a notch, including recipes for Hot Italian Sliders, Bell Pepper Nachos, Barbecue Chicken Flatbread and Pepperoni Pizza Bites with Hot Honey.

The grocer also has a game plan for customers who are looking for minimal prep, with easy and delicious, freshly prepared foods, including items such as:

  • Fresh deli party trays with veggies, meats and cheeses
  • Sweet and salty bakery favorites such as pretzel bites, mini cookies, brownie bites and more
  • Murray's cheese and charcuterie trays and specialty dips
  • Home Chef wings, bone-in and boneless varieties in flavors like classic BBQ, Buffalo, Sizzlin' Hot, and more
  • Home Chef's ready-to-cook appetizers like Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers, Chicken Grillers, and Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins
  • Kroger's fresh wings in a variety of flavors, burgers and shrimp trays

Customers can get their Big Game favorites and more by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the annual grocery delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

