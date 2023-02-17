PotlatchDeltic Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock

The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.45 per share is payable March 31, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2023.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

