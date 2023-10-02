ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 304 stocks valued at a total of $2.40Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.71%), AAPL(3.95%), and GOOGL(2.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:NOC by 42,548 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $521.66.

On 02/10/2023, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $462.0973 per share and a market cap of $70.73Bil. The stock has returned 22.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-book ratio of 4.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP bought 39,407 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 52,184. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 02/10/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $298.71 per share and a market cap of $157.58Bil. The stock has returned -16.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a price-book ratio of 5.95.

During the quarter, ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP bought 129,211 shares of BATS:EFV for a total holding of 149,413. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.02.

On 02/10/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $49.095 per share and a market cap of $16.38Bil. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.10.

During the quarter, ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP bought 111,800 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 205,431. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.98.

On 02/10/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.54 per share and a market cap of $70.65Bil. The stock has returned -15.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP bought 30,873 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 82,529. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.3.

On 02/10/2023, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $154.94 per share and a market cap of $65.38Bil. The stock has returned -2.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a price-book ratio of 4.38.

