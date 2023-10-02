CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $774.00Mil. The top holdings were ADI(9.43%), HES(8.25%), and MSI(7.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:MSI by 10,000 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $249.93.

On 02/10/2023, Motorola Solutions Inc traded for a price of $267.61 per share and a market cap of $44.75Bil. The stock has returned 21.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Motorola Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.21 and a price-sales ratio of 5.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 211,186-share investment in NYSE:SGU. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.25 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Star Group LP traded for a price of $12.22 per share and a market cap of $436.02Mil. The stock has returned 24.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Star Group LP has a price-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP bought 45,000 shares of NAS:COHR for a total holding of 380,000. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.78.

On 02/10/2023, Coherent Corp traded for a price of $42.14 per share and a market cap of $5.86Bil. The stock has returned -38.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coherent Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:HES by 10,000 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.37.

On 02/10/2023, Hess Corp traded for a price of $145.74 per share and a market cap of $44.93Bil. The stock has returned 59.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hess Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-book ratio of 5.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.51 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 320,000-share investment in NAS:HCCI. Previously, the stock had a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.27 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc traded for a price of $38.34 per share and a market cap of $926.96Mil. The stock has returned 34.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

