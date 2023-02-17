Free Tax Preparation to Be Offered at Cleveland Central Catholic High School

42 minutes ago
Third Federal Savings & Loan is again partnering with CHN Partners, Cleveland Central Catholic High School, Cuyahoga County, the City of Cleveland, Enterprise Community Partners, and several other non-profit organizations to offer free income tax preparation assistance for individuals and families earning less than $60,000. IRS-trained and certified tax preparers will help tax filers identify their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

The Federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) was introduced in 1975 with bipartisan support to help working families with children rise above the poverty line. As a result, the EITC is widely considered to be the nation’s largest poverty relief program. Its role as a community economic development tool is significant, since most tax credit recipients use their refunds to purchase essentials in their local communities.

“We are proud to support this vital community need,” said Jennifer Robinson, Third Federal Community Development Manager. “Qualified participants can take advantage of this free service, removing the stress, confusion, and cost that can be associated with filing taxes.”

This Super Refund Saturday EITC event will take place Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 9am – 2pm, at Cleveland Central Catholic High School, 6550 Baxter Avenue, Cleveland Ohio. Volunteer IRS-certified tax preparers will be available to assist participants in filing their returns electronically.

Participants who wish to attend the event should go online to refundohio.org or dial 2-1-1 to make an appointment and to receive information on what identification and documents they will need to bring with them to receive the FREE tax preparation assistance.

Community agencies, organizations and municipalities also offering services at the event include Legal Aid Society of Cleveland; City of Cleveland; Greater Cleveland Food Bank; CHN Housing Partners; Cuyahoga County consumer affairs; Third Federal; the IRS; and Slavic Village Development Corporation.

Third Federal Savings and Loan Association is a leading provider of savings and mortgage products, and operates under the values of love, trust, respect, a commitment to excellence and fun. Founded in Cleveland in 1938 as a mutual association by Ben and Gerome Stefanski, Third Federal’s mission is to help people achieve the dream of home ownership and financial security. It became part of a public company in 2007. Third Federal, which lends in 25 states and the District of Columbia, is dedicated to serving consumers with competitive rates and outstanding service. Third Federal, an equal housing lender, has 21 full service branches in Northeast Ohio, four lending offices in Central and Southern Ohio, and 16 full service branches throughout Florida. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s assets totaled $15.8 billion. For more, visit our website at thirdfederal.com.

