SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Global Payments Inc.

40 minutes ago
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law, a national shareholder rights law firm, is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and senior officers of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) ("Global Payments" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Active Network, for engaging in deceptive business practices to enroll consumers in discount club memberships without customer knowledge or consent and for renewing said memberships in violation of Regulation E of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act.

On October 18, 2022, Global Payments was named a defendant by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") for illegally cramming consumers with membership fees. On this news, the price of Global Payments' stock fell $1.33 to close at $113.67 on October 18, 2022. Analysts have correspondingly significantly reduced their stock price targets for the Company.

SOURCE Weiss Law

