BLAIR WILLIAM & CO/IL recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

William Blair & Company was originally founded as Blair, Bonner & Co. by William Blair and Francis Bonner in 1935. The firm focused on raising capital through its own issues for fast growing Midwestern companies in its beginning. When Bonner left the company in 1941, the firm would have Blair and five other managing partners and be renamed to its current name of William Blair & Company. Five years later, Edward Blair, son of William Blair, would take the leading position of the company. The company would experience some difficulties throughout the 1960s and 70s, but expand to international locations such as London and Liechtenstein by the 1980s. By the 1990s, the company would be growing at a fast pace, adding bond financing and bond trading services and expanding its client base to healthcare facilities, higher learning institutions, and transportation. William Blair & Company would continue to expand through the 1990s and into the 2000s, opening up offices in Zurich, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai as well as increasing the presence of its other branches. The company is currently employee-owned and offers its wide array of services to individuals, institutional, and issuing clients. William Blair Capital Partners was its investment division, but since 2004 it has spun out into Chicago Growth Partners, focusing on growth capital and buyouts from lower middle market growth companies. William Blair & Company’s current line of products and services include investment banking, equity research, institutional and private brokerage, asset management, portfolio management, mutual funds, and venture capital financing. The company offers 25 funds, including its range of Growth Funds, Global Leaders Fund, International Equity Fund, Emerging Markets Growth Fund, Bond Fund, Income Fund, Ready Reserves Fund, and Macro Allocation Fund, among others. William Blair & Company currently has 355 employees that manage a total of over 11 thousand accounts, totaling an estimated $69 billion in total assets under management.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1792 stocks valued at a total of $22.99Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.84%), AAPL(3.70%), and DXCM(2.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BLAIR WILLIAM & CO/IL’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 420,582-share investment in NAS:ABMD. Previously, the stock had a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $334.59 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Abiomed Inc traded for a price of $381.02 per share and a market cap of $17.18Bil. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abiomed Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-book ratio of 11.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.08 and a price-sales ratio of 16.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, BLAIR WILLIAM & CO/IL bought 136,460 shares of NAS:POOL for a total holding of 689,597. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.74.

On 02/10/2023, Pool Corp traded for a price of $367.3 per share and a market cap of $14.34Bil. The stock has returned -18.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pool Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-book ratio of 12.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BLAIR WILLIAM & CO/IL reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 354,871 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 02/10/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $80.65000000000001 per share and a market cap of $91.94Bil. The stock has returned -32.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 230,078 shares in NAS:TEAM, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $159.19 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of $171.5 per share and a market cap of $43.95Bil. The stock has returned -50.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 76.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -411.63 and a price-sales ratio of 13.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BLAIR WILLIAM & CO/IL reduced their investment in NYSE:KMX by 392,835 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.2.

On 02/10/2023, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $74.06 per share and a market cap of $11.70Bil. The stock has returned -33.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

