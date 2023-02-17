Top 4th-Quarter Trades of Wallace Weitz's Firm

Benjamin Graham-style firm reports quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Firm boosts holdings of Microsoft, Meta and Oracle.
  • It also trims positions in CoStar Group and MarketAxess Holdings.
  • Firm exits position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings.
Article's Main Image

Weitz Investment Management, the firm founded by

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed in a regulatory filing that its top trades during the fourth quarter of 2022 included boosts to its holdings of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc. (META, Financial) and Oracle Corp. (ORCL, Financial). The firm also reduced to its positions in CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP, Financial) and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX, Financial) and closed its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB, Financial).

The Omaha, Nebraska-based firm manages several funds, including the Weitz Value Fund and the Weitz Partners Value Fund. The firm combines Benjamin Graham’s price sensitivity and insistence on a margin of safety with a conviction that qualitative measures that allow the company to control its destiny may be more important than statistical measurements like book value and earnings.

1623866356799672320.png

As of December 2022, the firm’s $1.75 billion 13F equity portfolio contains 55 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 2%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are financial services, communication services, technology and health care, representing 27.27%, 20.40%, 19.14% and 9.35% of the equity portfolio.

1623868513028444160.png

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Microsoft

Weitz purchased 40,000 shares of Microsoft (

MSFT, Financial), boosting the position by 195.12% and its equity portfolio by 0.55%.

1623868934027513856.png

Shares of Microsoft averaged $239.99 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.84 as of Friday.

1623869266598072320.png

The Redmond, Washington-based software giant has a GF Score of 97 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 5 out of 10.

1623869576934625280.png

Microsoft’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 7.5% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 97% of global competitors.

1623929570367410176.png

Other gurus with holdings in Microsoft include

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’ foundation trust and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments.

1623911101970288640.png

Meta Platforms

The firm added 70,550 shares of Meta Platforms (

META, Financial), boosting the position by 16.71% and its equity portfolio by 0.49%. Despite this, the stock dropped to the firm’s 10th-largest holding, down from the its eighth-largest holding in the prior quarter.

1623911396708225024.png

Shares of Meta averaged $117.43 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.47 as of Friday.

1623911704012296192.png

The Menlo Park, California-based social media giant has a GF Score of 89 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10 and a rank of 4 out of 10 for GF Value and momentum.

1623912450153811968.png

Meta’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that outperforms approximately 86% of global competitors.

1623929375017701376.png

Oracle

The firm added 75,000 shares of Oracle (

ORCL, Financial), boosting the position by 20.8% and its equity portfolio by 0.35%.

1623929926941970432.png

Shares of Oracle averaged $76 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of approximately 1 as of Friday.

1623930211647131648.png

The Austin, Texas-based enterprise resource planning software company has a GF Score of 86 out of 100 based on a rank of 9 out of 10 for momentum and profitability, a growth rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10.

1623938990275072000.png

CoStar Group

The firm sold 141,900 shares of CoStar Group (

CSGP, Financial), chopping 11.37% of the position and 0.59% of its equity portfolio.

1623940102277337088.png

Despite the reduction to the holding, the stock remains the firm’s third-largest holding with a 4.89% equity portfolio weight.

1623940466556833792.png

Shares of CoStar averaged $78.14 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.77 as of Friday.

1623943562452307968.png

The Northwest, Washington-based real estate services company has a GF Score of 96 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth and GF Value, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 6 out of 10.

1623944870219517952.png

MarketAxess Holdings

Weitz sold 38,000 shares of MarketAxess Holdings (

MKTX, Financial), slicing 67.86% of the position and 0.50% of its equity portfolio.

1623947888537145344.png

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings averaged $257.38 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.71 as of Friday.

1623948194377404416.png

The New York-based fixed income trading company has a GF Score of 100 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth, GF Value and momentum and financial strength ranking 9 out of 10.

1623948959129047040.png

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings

Weitz sold all 713,383 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (

DNB, Financial), trimming 0.53% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $12.83 during the fourth quarter.

1623952117418987520.png

The Jacksonville, Florida-based data and analytics company has a GF Score of 20 out of 100 based on a rank of 3 out of 10 for financial strength and profitability. Despite this, the company does not have enough data to compute ranks for growth, GF Value and momentum and thus, the GF Score may give an incomplete picture of the stock’s potential.

1623952777422082048.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.