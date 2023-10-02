Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Since their inceptions, both Teton Advisors, Inc. (Teton) and Keeley Teton Advisors, LLC (Keeley Teton) have been pioneers in small, mid and micro-cap, active, value investing. The two share a common investment approach which utilizes disciplined bottom-up, fundamental analysis in the search for inefficiently priced equities.

The transformational purchase of Keeley Asset Management Corp. by Teton in March 2017, combined two well-established active asset managers into a single, scalable investment firm.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 372 stocks valued at a total of $804.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(3.59%), ENSG(1.29%), and MAXR(1.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 570,068-share investment in NAS:SBRA. Previously, the stock had a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.75 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc traded for a price of $13.13 per share and a market cap of $3.03Bil. The stock has returned 11.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 180,220 shares in NAS:SCVL, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.89 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Shoe Carnival Inc traded for a price of $26.89 per share and a market cap of $730.50Mil. The stock has returned -15.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shoe Carnival Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:FFWM by 184,748 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.48.

On 02/10/2023, First Foundation Inc traded for a price of $15.61 per share and a market cap of $879.24Mil. The stock has returned -39.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Foundation Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-book ratio of 0.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 311,553-share investment in NYSE:CIO. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.619999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, City Office REIT Inc traded for a price of $9.5 per share and a market cap of $377.33Mil. The stock has returned -41.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, City Office REIT Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 0.92, a price-book ratio of 0.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 161,772-share investment in NYSE:PFS. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.47 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Provident Financial Services Inc traded for a price of $23.89 per share and a market cap of $1.80Bil. The stock has returned 4.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Provident Financial Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

