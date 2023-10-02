Winslow Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Winslow Capital Management is a Minneapolis based investment firm that was founded in 1992 by Clark Winslow. The company is privately owned and is currently operating as a subsidiary of Nuveen Instruments Inc., which is an asset management company that is owned by TIAA-CREF. The investment specialists at Winslow Capital “seek to provide consistent outperformance over time to its investors with a strong attention to risk management.” The company focuses on managing large cap growth stock portfolios for institutions and high net worth individuals, although it also provides its services to state governments, municipal entities, banking institutions, charities, corporations, insurance companies, pension and profit sharing plans, and pooled investment vehicles. Winslow Capital Management believes placing its assets in companies with “above-average growth potential provides the best opportunity for achieving superior portfolio returns over the long term,” focusing on companies that the firm have deemed capable of providing future annual earnings growth leading to increasing returns on its invested capital and positive cash flows. The company employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach for stock selection and maneuvering its investment professionals as close to the company, suppliers or competitors as possible to have the best flow of fundamental information. The majority of the research is done in house with the analytical work conducted by investment principals. The goal of the portfolios is to consistently outperform the Russell 1000 Growth Index, isolating the best businesses over the $4 billion market capitalization mark to craft a portfolio of 55-65 stocks. In order to maintain careful risk management, the company will sell or trim stock when the original fundamental reasons deteriorate, valuation reaches full, or when the position exceeds 5% of the portfolio or benchmark plus 1%, also conducting a full review if stock price declines 20%. The company currently has its heaviest asset allocations in technology, services, healthcare, and financial, offering the Large Cap Growth strategy product.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $17.97Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.69%), AAPL(5.34%), and V(4.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Winslow Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,231,556-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 3.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.34 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $196.89 per share and a market cap of $622.98Bil. The stock has returned -34.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-book ratio of 13.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.29 and a price-sales ratio of 8.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Winslow Capital Management, LLC bought 3,746,500 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 7,387,579. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/10/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.01 per share and a market cap of $2,389.27Bil. The stock has returned -11.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-book ratio of 42.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.11 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,473,177 shares in NYSE:DHR, giving the stock a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $261.48 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $258.84 per share and a market cap of $188.51Bil. The stock has returned -7.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-book ratio of 3.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.74 and a price-sales ratio of 6.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 3,099,289 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/10/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.61 per share and a market cap of $1,000.24Bil. The stock has returned -38.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 1,251,859-share investment in NAS:ABMD. Previously, the stock had a 1.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $334.59 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Abiomed Inc traded for a price of $381.02 per share and a market cap of $17.18Bil. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abiomed Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-book ratio of 11.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.08 and a price-sales ratio of 16.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

