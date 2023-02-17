Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

SPRING, Texas, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. ( SND) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call for investors on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss recent events and the results. Chuck Young, the Company’s chief executive officer, Lee Beckelman, the Company’s chief financial officer and John Young, the Company’s chief operating officer, will host the call.

Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Investors” section, then selecting “More Events” under the “Upcoming Events” section of the Company’s website at www.smartsand.com. The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q4 2022 Smart Sand Inc Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. It is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed on the “Investors” section of our website.

About Smart Sand:

We are a fully integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company. We offer complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions to our frac sand customers. We produce low-cost, high quality Northern White sand, which is a premium sand used as proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells and for a variety of industrial applications. We also offer proppant logistics solutions to our customers through our in-basin transloading terminals and our SmartSystems TM wellsite storage capabilities. We market our products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. We own and operate premium Northern White sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have direct access to four Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

Contact:

Lee Beckelman
Phone: (281) 231-2660
Email: [email protected]


