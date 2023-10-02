CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $5.73Bil. The top holdings were PLD(7.45%), EQIX(6.28%), and SPG(4.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NEE by 1,561,511 shares. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.78.

On 02/10/2023, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $74.73999999999999 per share and a market cap of $148.52Bil. The stock has returned 1.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.33 and a price-sales ratio of 7.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EXR by 488,631 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.83.

On 02/10/2023, Extra Space Storage Inc traded for a price of $161.75 per share and a market cap of $21.66Bil. The stock has returned -15.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Extra Space Storage Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-book ratio of 6.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.96 and a price-sales ratio of 12.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC bought 278,092 shares of NYSE:AMT for a total holding of 916,639. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.14.

On 02/10/2023, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $216.72 per share and a market cap of $100.91Bil. The stock has returned -8.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-book ratio of 16.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.98 and a price-sales ratio of 9.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:D by 729,488 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.8.

On 02/10/2023, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $59.54 per share and a market cap of $49.61Bil. The stock has returned -20.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC bought 184,121 shares of NYSE:PSA for a total holding of 281,840. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $291.61.

On 02/10/2023, Public Storage traded for a price of $299.91 per share and a market cap of $52.68Bil. The stock has returned -14.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage has a price-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-book ratio of 9.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.23 and a price-sales ratio of 13.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

