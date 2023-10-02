MARTIN CURRIE LTD recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $2.56Bil. The top holdings were TSM(9.91%), LIN(7.30%), and IBN(5.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARTIN CURRIE LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MARTIN CURRIE LTD bought 374,078 shares of NYSE:ZTS for a total holding of 478,544. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.98.

On 02/10/2023, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $158.33 per share and a market cap of $73.79Bil. The stock has returned -19.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-book ratio of 15.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MARTIN CURRIE LTD bought 428,958 shares of NYSE:NKE for a total holding of 693,963. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.69.

On 02/10/2023, Nike Inc traded for a price of $122.23 per share and a market cap of $189.53Bil. The stock has returned -14.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-book ratio of 12.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.13 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 4,044,441-share investment in NYSE:FTCH. Previously, the stock had a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.97 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Farfetch Ltd traded for a price of $5.67 per share and a market cap of $2.16Bil. The stock has returned -73.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Farfetch Ltd has a price-book ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, MARTIN CURRIE LTD bought 418,124 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 422,624. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.98.

On 02/10/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.57 per share and a market cap of $70.70Bil. The stock has returned -15.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

MARTIN CURRIE LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:EPAM by 39,846 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $340.

On 02/10/2023, EPAM Systems Inc traded for a price of $356.49 per share and a market cap of $20.50Bil. The stock has returned -24.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EPAM Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.89, a price-book ratio of 7.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.84 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

