O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1387 stocks valued at a total of $6.13Bil. The top holdings were MPC(1.62%), MO(1.45%), and MSFT(1.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AMP by 130,807 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $305.01.

On 02/10/2023, Ameriprise Financial Inc traded for a price of $349.73 per share and a market cap of $36.83Bil. The stock has returned 12.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ameriprise Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-book ratio of 10.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNP by 141,354 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.11.

On 02/10/2023, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $205.5 per share and a market cap of $126.34Bil. The stock has returned -13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-book ratio of 10.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.60 and a price-sales ratio of 5.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CE by 286,942 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.18000000000001.

On 02/10/2023, Celanese Corp traded for a price of $119.88 per share and a market cap of $13.00Bil. The stock has returned -23.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Celanese Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IT by 79,474 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $322.72.

On 02/10/2023, Gartner Inc traded for a price of $347.62 per share and a market cap of $27.47Bil. The stock has returned 19.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gartner Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.57 and a price-sales ratio of 5.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 490,288 shares of NYSE:DOW for a total holding of 983,548. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.85.

On 02/10/2023, Dow Inc traded for a price of $59.82 per share and a market cap of $42.17Bil. The stock has returned 2.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

