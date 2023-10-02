AltraVue Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11747 NE 1ST STREET BELLEVUE, WA 98005

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $714.00Mil. The top holdings were SNEX(10.43%), ASLE(7.09%), and CDMO(6.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AltraVue Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,120,765 shares in NAS:MNCLU, giving the stock a 5.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.89 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Monocle Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $12.89 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 18.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Monocle Acquisition Corp has a price-book ratio of 54.46.

The guru sold out of their 862,108-share investment in NAS:HCKT. Previously, the stock had a 2.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.13 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, The Hackett Group Inc traded for a price of $21.91 per share and a market cap of $694.61Mil. The stock has returned 17.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hackett Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-book ratio of 4.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

AltraVue Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SNEX by 102,780 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.64.

On 02/10/2023, StoneX Group Inc traded for a price of $103.96 per share and a market cap of $2.15Bil. The stock has returned 40.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, StoneX Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AltraVue Capital, LLC bought 618,000 shares of NAS:CDMO for a total holding of 3,302,960. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.32.

On 02/10/2023, Avid Bioservices Inc traded for a price of $16.51 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned -23.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avid Bioservices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-book ratio of 5.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 110.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, AltraVue Capital, LLC bought 361,500 shares of NYSE:NOMD for a total holding of 2,134,993. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.84.

On 02/10/2023, Nomad Foods Ltd traded for a price of $17.92 per share and a market cap of $3.12Bil. The stock has returned -30.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nomad Foods Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

