Sumeet Singh Elected as New Chief Operating Officer at PG&E

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) and its subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company ("Utility" and together "PG&E") today announced that Sumeet Singh, an operational leader with more than 20 years' experience at PG&E, will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer for the Utility, effective March 1.

Singh currently serves as the company's Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Chief Safety Officer, and was elected by the Utility's Board of Directors to the new role. Singh has held a number of leadership roles within PG&E, including serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer; Vice President, Asset Management and Community Wildfire Safety Program; and Vice President in the Utility's Gas Operations. Singh succeeds Adam Wright, who has decided to leave the company at the end of the month to pursue an opportunity as chief executive officer of another company.

Singh will be responsible for all of the Utility's operations, including Gas, Electric and Generation. He will sustain the organization's focus on safety, promote connectivity among operational groups, standardize practices, and promote operational excellence.

"I'm thrilled to have Sumeet assume this critical leadership role," said PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe. "His extensive experience at PG&E and his deep and abiding commitment to our customers, our coworkers, and our hometowns is part of what has made him successful here. We have vital and ambitious work ahead of us to deliver for our hometowns, and Sumeet is an ideal leader to assure we execute on those plans. I'm thankful for Adam's leadership over the past two years, and we wish him well in his future endeavors."

In his present role as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Chief Safety Officer, Singh oversees all risk management related to PG&E's operations and public safety, including wildfire risk. With Singh as steward of PG&E's Wildfire Mitigation Strategy, the company made significant progress in its core objective of preventing fires of consequence from being caused by Utility equipment. One of many notable accomplishments in this area was a 99% reduction in acres impacted by Utility equipment-caused fires in 2022, relative to the prior three years (2018 – 2020), owing to the company's adaptive and systematic risk mitigation approach.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

