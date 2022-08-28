PR Newswire

BMO's partnership supports the hospital and celebrates its 150-year legacy

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO (NYSE: BMO) announced its support for the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation (SFGHF) as the Premier Sponsor of the 150th anniversary of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center (ZSFG), celebrating and supporting the hospital's leadership and service in public health for the San Francisco community since 1872.

BMO's donation of $250,000 to SFGHF will support the progress of the Foundation's initiatives to advance patient care and innovation at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, San Francisco's essential safety net hospital and only level-one trauma center. ZSFG is one of the nation's leading public hospitals, delivering exceptional healthcare and services to the most vulnerable members of the community, including those who are uninsured and underinsured, or housing insecure.

"As a leading North American bank, BMO has a deep history of giving and volunteerism, and we are eager to make a difference in California," said Kimberley Goode, Chief Communications and Social Impact Officer, BMO. "Aligned with our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, this partnership will support equitable healthcare and break down barriers to create a more inclusive society."

"Zuckerberg San Francisco General is an absolutely essential resource for ensuring that our community's most vulnerable residents have access to quality health care," Kim Meredith, CEO of SFGHF, said. "We are thrilled to partner with BMO to support ZSFG in its vital role as a local and national leader in public health and celebrate its unparalleled legacy of equity and innovation."

BMO is committed to eliminating health inequities in the communities it serves. In 2021, BMO donated $10 million to the Rush University System for Health to create the Rush BMO Institute for Health Equity to ensure zero barriers to inclusion for communities across Chicago. The institute is focused on removing obstacles to healthcare such as poverty and discrimination and increasing life expectancy in underserved neighborhoods. In 2017, BMO donated $21 million to seven Toronto academic hospitals to support medical research and patient care.

As BMO expanded its footprint to the west coast following the acquisition of Bank of the West, the bank's community connections also include Goode's service on the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation Board, where she draws on her prior health care experience to support the Foundation's mission.

Goode leads BMO's global communications, media relations, government relations, and social impact, as well as manages the bank's charitable giving budget. She also serves on the California State University Foundation Board of Governors.

SFGHF's yearlong celebration of the 150th anniversary of Zuckerberg San Francisco General included the Hearts in SF 2023 gala and Hearts After Dark celebration, both held this week at the iconic San Francisco City Hall to raise funds to support ZSFG. BMO was proud to be a Premier Sponsor of Hearts in SF 2023.

The gala celebrated the past, present, and future of ZSFG and included an award ceremony for Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who was honored with the SFGHF Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades of leadership in public health equity.

Throughout the 150th anniversary year, SFGHF has been highlighting the hospital's storied history in supporting San Franciscans through booms and busts, plagues and pandemics, natural disasters, and everything in between. From the anniversary launch on August 28, 2022, San Franciscans have seen stories showcasing the hospital's rich history of innovation and inclusion through print ads, radio and TV spots, public banners and billboards, social media, and more.

