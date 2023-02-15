DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. ( NYSE:WHG, Financial) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To join the conference call, please register here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI62b7c3ccbeda480a8d66dcd292d70f52 . After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2rnyqw4x

Date: February 15, 2023



Time: 4:30 PM ET





Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts





Telephone: 877-303-6235

International: 631-291-4837





Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is an investment management boutique and wealth management firm. Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm offers several distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Asset Allocation, Energy & Real Assets, Alternative Income, Tactical Absolute Return and Systematic Equity. Strategies are made available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Houston and San Francisco.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.



CONTACT: CONTACT: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Terry Forbes (214) 756-6900