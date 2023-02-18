On Sunday, Feb 12, the Empire State Building will again become a virtual scoreboard for the Super Bowl. Our world-famous lights will track Super Bowl LVII’s action in real-time. At sunset, our tower lights will be split down the middle in the colors of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. When each scores, the building will sparkle in that team’s colors for one minute, and then the tower lights will return to equal parts Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005379/en/

The Empire State Building in split colors for Super Bowl LVII. (Photo: Business Wire)

When the winner is determined, the building will light in the colors of the Super Bowl champion, either the Chiefs or the Eagles, until 2 a.m. that evening.

The Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12. More information about the ESB tower lights can be found online. Hi-res imagery of the tower lights can be downloaded here.

About the Empire State Building

The+Empire+State+Building, the “World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire+State+Realty+Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop-culture. Learn more at www.esbnyc.com. Declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet, it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

Category: Observatory

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005379/en/