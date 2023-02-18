NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) plans to report its Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. CST).

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nrg.com and by clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” in the “Investors” section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real-time.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy is a leading energy and home services company powered by people and our passion for a smarter, cleaner, and more connected future. A Fortune 500 company operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions that help people, organizations, and businesses achieve their goals while also advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook and LinkedIn, and follow us on Twitter, @nrgenergy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005389/en/