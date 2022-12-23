THE LAST ROCKSTARS ANNOUNCE FEBRUARY 10 GLOBAL LIVESTREAM AFTER SOLD-OUT SHOWS IN TOKYO AND NEW YORK

Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following several sold-out shows in Tokyo and New York, Japanese supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS will partner with LiveNation and Veeps for a global livestream of their sold-out February 10th concert in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium.

TLR_Livestream.jpg

Livestream tickets are on sale now: https://thelastrockstars.veeps.com/

Rock music fans worldwide (excluding select territories) will be able to watch the show in its entirety via the Veeps platform, which has hosted previous concerts by Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson of One Direction, and Kings of Leon.

The concert – which will also include a performance by opening act BAND-MAID – will be streamed on computers and mobile devices, with delayed viewing available for up to 72 hours. Band merchandise will also be available during the livestream.

The newly-formed rock group – featuring YOSHIKI (drums and piano), HYDE (vocals), SUGIZO (guitar), and MIYAVI (guitar) – just released their first single "The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)" and the music video has scored over 4 million views on YouTube.

Watch: "The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)"
https://youtu.be/rL6g7WQrTl0

THE LAST ROCKSTARS – LIVE DEBUT 2023
January 26Tokyo / Ariake Arena
January 27Tokyo / Ariake Arena
January 29Tokyo / Tokyo Garden Theater
January 30Tokyo / Tokyo Garden Theater
February 3New York / Hammerstein Ballroom
February 4New York / Hammerstein Ballroom
February 10Los Angeles / Hollywood Palladium

THE LAST ROCKSTARS
THE LAST ROCKSTARS is comprised of four living legends who have each made their mark on Japan's rock history.

YOSHIKI – classical composer, rock drummer, leader of X JAPAN

HYDE – solo artist, vocalist of L'Arc~en~Ciel and VAMPS

SUGIZO – composer, guitarist, and violinist of LUNA SEA and X JAPAN

MIYAVI – "samurai guitarist", singer-songwriter

The band's first single "The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)" was released on December 23, 2022, through Melodee Music. The single is distributed globally by Melodee Music/Ingrooves Music Group. Ingrooves is part of Virgin Music Group, the newly formed global independent music division of Universal Music Group.

Their live debut world tour in 2023 includes sold-out concerts in Tokyo, New York, and Los Angeles.

Website: https://thelastrockstars.net/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@THELASTROCKSTARS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TheLastRockstars
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LAST_ROCKSTARS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastRockstars
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@TheLastRockstars

ABOUT VEEPS
Veeps is the market leader in premium concert streaming, providing fans around the world with access to live and on-demand shows from popular artists and iconic venues. Launched in 2017 by Benji and Joel Madden, the platform has seen over one million fans watch live performances from over 2,000 artists on the platform. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV). For more information, visit veeps.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY12058&sd=2023-02-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-last-rockstars-announce-february-10-global-livestream-after-sold-out-shows-in-tokyo-and-new-york-301744534.html

SOURCE THE LAST ROCKSTARS

