CNH Industrial's Program to Upskill and Hire Women in Brazil

1 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / In 2021, just 15 percent of the 2,500 employees at CNH Industrial's plant in Sorocaba, Brazil were women. The Emprega+Women training program was established to encourage more women into the workplace. It is the brainchild of Nathalia Godinho, Talent Development Specialist at CNH Industrial. The program builds upon a pre-existing federal training program that focuses on women with low incomes. CNH Industrial offers them new job opportunities and, at the same time, is working to solve a skilled worker shortage at one of our key manufacturing sites in Latin America.
CNH Industrial is committed to its culture journey, which values Diversity & Inclusion. By bringing more women into manufacturing, we also continue to invest in the communities where we operate. Emprega+Women has helped these women learn new skills, increase their employability, and set them on a path to financial independence

Visit bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en to learn more about this project and read firsthand accounts of how the Emprega+Women training program is changing lives.

