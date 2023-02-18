Robbins+Geller+Rudman+%26amp%3B+Dowd+LLP announces an investigation into potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws by Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) focused on whether Hayward Holdings and certain of its top executive officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation or if you are a Hayward Holdings investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rgrdlaw.com%2Fcases-hayward-holdings-inc-investigation-hayw.html

You can also contact attorney J.C.+Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY: Hayward Holdings is a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automated systems.

THE REVELATION: On July 28, 2022, Hayward Holdings revealed that it was expecting its channel partners to reduce its inventory on hand by approximately 4 to 6 weeks in the second half of 2022. Hayward Holdings further disclosed that it was reducing its 2022 guidance to reflect this inventory reduction. On this news, the price of Hayward Holdings common stock fell by approximately 18%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearly $2 billion for investors in 2021 – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rgrdlaw.com%2Fservices-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005386/en/