/PRNewswire/ --announces that purchasers or acquirers of publicly traded Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a Greenbox POS (NASDAQ: RVYL) securities: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Ryvyl'spublic offering (the "Offering"); and/or (ii) betweenand, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. Captioned, No. 23-cv-00185 (S.D. Cal.), theclass action lawsuit charges Ryvyl and certain of its top executives, directors, and underwriters with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.: Ryvyl is acompany focused on developing, marketing, and selling blockchain-based payment solutions.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that the Offering's Registration Statement and defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ryvyl's internal controls were inadequate; (ii) Ryvyl downplayed and obfuscated its internal control issues; (iii) Ryvyl's financial statements forthrough and including interim periods ended, andcontained errors resulting in overstatements of revenue, assets, and stockholders' equity and understatement of losses; and (iv) as a result, Ryvyl would need to restate its previously issued financial statements for those periods.On, Ryvyl announced that its previously issued financial statements as of, for the year ended, as of and for the interim periods within the year ended, and as of and for the interim periods ended, andshould no longer be relied upon and had to be restated. On this news, Ryvyl's stock price dropped more than 14%, damaging investors.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Ryvyl publicly traded securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with Ryvyl's Offering and/or during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit.: Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors in 2021 – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

[email protected]











