First Horizon Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2470 stocks valued at a total of $2.71Bil. The top holdings were SPY(3.04%), IVV(2.69%), and AAPL(1.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Horizon Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

First Horizon Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPSB by 637,675 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.05.

On 02/12/2023, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.5 per share and a market cap of $7.89Bil. The stock has returned -1.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 176,377 shares in NAS:FTCS, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.52 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, First Trust Capital Strength ETF traded for a price of $74.67 per share and a market cap of $8.74Bil. The stock has returned -2.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a price-book ratio of 5.10.

During the quarter, First Horizon Advisors, Inc. bought 233,469 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 280,993. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.58.

On 02/12/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.44 per share and a market cap of $25.28Bil. The stock has returned -3.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

First Horizon Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPDW by 360,065 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.42.

On 02/12/2023, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $32.04 per share and a market cap of $15.12Bil. The stock has returned -6.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.55.

During the quarter, First Horizon Advisors, Inc. bought 150,744 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 578,978. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.45.

On 02/12/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $70.67 per share and a market cap of $48.13Bil. The stock has returned -5.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.66.

