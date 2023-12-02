Harvard Management Co Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 Atlantic Avenue Boston, MA 02210-2203

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $807.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOGL(26.38%), LNW(19.46%), and META(16.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Harvard Management Co Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Harvard Management Co Inc bought 3,734,992 shares of NAS:GRAB for a total holding of 13,036,482. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.87.

On 02/12/2023, Grab Holdings Inc traded for a price of $3.33 per share and a market cap of $12.82Bil. The stock has returned -47.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grab Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.82 and a price-sales ratio of 12.20.

Harvard Management Co Inc reduced their investment in NAS:EQRX by 1,408,794 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.94.

On 02/12/2023, EQRx Inc traded for a price of $2.23 per share and a market cap of $1.09Bil. The stock has returned -46.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQRx Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.76 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.16.

The guru sold out of their 101,804-share investment in NAS:LAUR. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.8 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Laureate Education Inc traded for a price of $10.53 per share and a market cap of $1.65Bil. The stock has returned -16.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laureate Education Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Harvard Management Co Inc reduced their investment in NAS:IRON by 225,000 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.81.

On 02/12/2023, Disc Medicine Inc traded for a price of $24.255 per share and a market cap of $422.17Mil. The stock has returned 40.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Disc Medicine Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.00 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.78.

The guru established a new position worth 500,000 shares in NAS:KITT, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.4 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Nauticus Robotics Inc traded for a price of $3.76 per share and a market cap of $177.66Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nauticus Robotics Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.02 and a price-sales ratio of 9.33.

