INTEL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2200 MISSION COLLEGE BLVD SANTA CLARA, CA 95054

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $210.00Mil. The top holdings were JOBY(69.62%), ZFOX(12.45%), and MRDB(11.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INTEL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 749,785,850 shares in NAS:MBLY, giving the stock a 99.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.06 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Mobileye Global Inc traded for a price of $41.9 per share and a market cap of $33.60Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mobileye Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 123.30 and a price-sales ratio of 32.76.

The guru established a new position worth 43,540,786 shares in NYSE:RTP.U, giving the stock a 64.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.52 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Reinvent Technology Partners traded for a price of $10.52 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Reinvent Technology Partners has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The guru established a new position worth 6,282,325 shares in NYSE:MRDB, giving the stock a 11.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.51 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, MariaDB PLC traded for a price of $3.29 per share and a market cap of $222.05Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MariaDB PLC has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.07 and a price-sales ratio of 9.97.

INTEL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:JOBY by 2,500,000 shares. The trade had a 4.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.05.

On 02/12/2023, Joby Aviation Inc traded for a price of $4.2 per share and a market cap of $2.61Bil. The stock has returned -17.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Joby Aviation Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.21 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.53.

INTEL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:KLTR by 11,633 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.84.

On 02/12/2023, Kaltura Inc traded for a price of $2.01 per share and a market cap of $267.86Mil. The stock has returned -43.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kaltura Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.