LOEWS CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Loews Corp is a commercial property and casualty insurance diversified company that operates through three publicly traded companies and two wholly owned subsidiaries. The company cantrace its history back to 1946, when Laurence Tisch purchased a resort hotel inLakewood for $125,000. The two Tisch brothers would continue their hotel business and buy a controlling interest in Loew’s Theaters Inc. in 1959. The brothers would diversify the Loews business in the 1960s and 1970s, acquiring Lorillard, a tobacco company, CAN Financial, a financial corporation, and Bulova, a manufacturer of watches and clocks. Fueled by these acquisitions, the company’s revenue would grow from $100 million to $3 billion in just a decade. In the 1980s and 1990s, the company continued with diversifications, acquiring Diamon M. Drilling and, subsequently, ODECO, providing contract drilling services to the energy industry. The company would then purchase Texas Gas Transmissions and Gulf Pipeline Company, creating Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, and Dominion Resources, also selling off Bulova Watches to Citizen Holdings. Loews Corp currently offers management and professional liability insurance, risk management, specialized property and casualty coverage, commercial surety and fidelity bonds, alternative risk services, loss-sensitive insurance programs, claims administration services, a variety of underwriting services, and many others. Loews Corp currently has four operating subsidiaries that it owns a controlling majority in: CNA Financial Corporation, one of the largest commercial and casualty insurance organizations in the U.S.; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc, one of the largest offshore drilling companies; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, operating interstate natural gas pipeline systems; and Loews Hotels & Resorts, the only company that Loews Corp completely owns, operating 22 luxury hotels in U.S. and Canada. Loews Corp has a total of over $78 billion in total assets, bringing in a total of over $15 billion revenue with over $1 billion net income. The company employs over 18,000 people as of 2015.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $10.70Bil. The top holdings were CNA(96.38%), SPY(0.82%), and BERY(0.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LOEWS CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 230,000 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $382.87 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $408.01 per share and a market cap of $376.74Bil. The stock has returned -7.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 825,000-share investment in NYSE:TWTR. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.72 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

LOEWS CORP reduced their investment in NAS:META by 255,000 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/12/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $174.15 per share and a market cap of $451.51Bil. The stock has returned -23.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

LOEWS CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:GE by 260,000 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.57.

On 02/12/2023, General Electric Co traded for a price of $81.29000000000001 per share and a market cap of $88.55Bil. The stock has returned 5.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,735,000-share investment in NYSE:HBI. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.87 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Hanesbrands Inc traded for a price of $5.61 per share and a market cap of $1.96Bil. The stock has returned -60.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hanesbrands Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.