Senvest Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $2.94Bil. The top holdings were CPRI(13.32%), VAC(9.62%), and EBAY(9.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Senvest Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Senvest Management, LLC bought 420,689 shares of NAS:SEDG for a total holding of 759,071. The trade had a 4.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $265.36.

On 02/12/2023, SolarEdge Technologies Inc traded for a price of $300.71 per share and a market cap of $16.81Bil. The stock has returned 13.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SolarEdge Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 148.13, a price-book ratio of 8.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.59 and a price-sales ratio of 6.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 7,992,727-share investment in NAS:BTRS. Previously, the stock had a 3.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.42 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, BTRS Holdings Inc traded for a price of $9.49 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned 48.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BTRS Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.67 and a price-sales ratio of 8.13.

During the quarter, Senvest Management, LLC bought 1,947,586 shares of NAS:EBAY for a total holding of 6,449,555. The trade had a 2.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.42.

On 02/12/2023, eBay Inc traded for a price of $48.08 per share and a market cap of $26.09Bil. The stock has returned -16.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, eBay Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Senvest Management, LLC bought 1,183,544 shares of NYSE:BXP for a total holding of 1,307,061. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.89.

On 02/12/2023, Boston Properties Inc traded for a price of $72.54000000000001 per share and a market cap of $11.37Bil. The stock has returned -33.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.49 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 6,724,067-share investment in NAS:PLTK. Previously, the stock had a 2.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.27 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Playtika Holding Corp traded for a price of $9.800000000000001 per share and a market cap of $3.54Bil. The stock has returned -44.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Playtika Holding Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

