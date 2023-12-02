Clearbridge Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ClearBridge Investments is a privately owned investment manager that was founded in 2005. The firm acts as a subsidiary of Legg Mason Inc. Legg Mason has been in operation for a long time and is now the 20th largest assets manager in the world, managing over $700 billion in assets and having over 3000 employees. ClearBridge Investments was founded when Legg Mason completed a transaction with Citigroup that would result in the exchange of the company’s Private Client and Capital Markets divisions for Citigroup’s asset management business, which unified Legg Mason into a pure asset management firm. ClearBridge Investments’s establishment can be traced back to over 50 years ago, when various mergers occurred between companies such as Smith Barney, Loeb Rhoades, Davis Skaggs, Shearson, and Salomon Brothers in order to form the Citigroup Asset Management in 1998. A few years later, this division would go through the events that would make it ClearBridge Investments, a company with a singular focus on investment management. The company’s mission is to “deliver consistently superior risk-adjusted investment performance” using its research driven investing and the insights of experienced portfolio managers. As of 2015, the company has $118 billion in assets under management, over double of its $56.7 billion just five years prior. ClearBridge Investments is headquartered in New York with over 200 employees that include 34 portfolio managers, 29 research analysts, and 7 traders. Its investment vehicles include separately manager accounts, commingled funds, and mutual funds, which include the ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Fund, Global Growth Trust, and Tactical Dividend Income Fund, to name a few. Its clients are made out of an intermediary majority with institutional and offshore clients making up the rest. The assets of these clients are focused mainly in high active shares, which make up over half of its managed assets, and the rest split between income solutions and low volatility options.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 734 stocks valued at a total of $101.25Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.83%), UNH(3.63%), and AAPL(2.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clearbridge Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 6,427,731 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/12/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.61 per share and a market cap of $1,000.24Bil. The stock has returned -38.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 1,981,335 shares in NYSE:EL, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $223.34 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $250.24 per share and a market cap of $89.39Bil. The stock has returned -19.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.89, a price-book ratio of 15.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.04 and a price-sales ratio of 5.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 788,718 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 02/12/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $494.25 per share and a market cap of $461.80Bil. The stock has returned 2.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-book ratio of 5.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 4,212,824 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/12/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $108.06 per share and a market cap of $197.40Bil. The stock has returned -28.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 7,376,256-share investment in NYSE:TWTR. Previously, the stock had a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.72 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

