Findlay Park Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $9.19Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.88%), INTU(5.66%), and EOG(4.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Findlay Park Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,500,705-share investment in NAS:ADBE. Previously, the stock had a 4.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $319.83 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $370.99 per share and a market cap of $169.84Bil. The stock has returned -25.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-book ratio of 12.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.14 and a price-sales ratio of 9.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 3,385,060 shares. The trade had a 3.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/12/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.61 per share and a market cap of $1,000.24Bil. The stock has returned -38.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 1,140,989 shares. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $261.48.

On 02/12/2023, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $258.84 per share and a market cap of $188.51Bil. The stock has returned -7.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-book ratio of 3.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.01 and a price-sales ratio of 6.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,760,409 shares in NYSE:COP, giving the stock a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.55 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $115.06 per share and a market cap of $140.82Bil. The stock has returned 30.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced their investment in NAS:CSGP by 2,770,344 shares. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.14.

On 02/12/2023, CoStar Group Inc traded for a price of $75.95999999999999 per share and a market cap of $30.89Bil. The stock has returned 8.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CoStar Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.33, a price-book ratio of 4.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.38 and a price-sales ratio of 14.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

