Blackstone Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 212 stocks valued at a total of $27.04Bil. The top holdings were CQP(20.16%), ET(7.27%), and GTES(6.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blackstone Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Blackstone Inc. bought 5,765,306 shares of NAS:AUTL for a total holding of 23,750,917. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.99.

On 02/12/2023, Autolus Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $2.18 per share and a market cap of $377.27Mil. The stock has returned -52.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autolus Therapeutics PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.31 and a price-sales ratio of 60.56.

Blackstone Inc. reduced their investment in AMEX:CQP by 101,620,376 shares. The trade had a 15.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.12.

On 02/12/2023, Cheniere Energy Partners LP traded for a price of $54.2 per share and a market cap of $26.23Bil. The stock has returned 22.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 63,855,000 shares in NYSE:CRBG, giving the stock a 4.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.57 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Corebridge Financial Inc traded for a price of $21.36 per share and a market cap of $13.78Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corebridge Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.16, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

Blackstone Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:EPD by 9,269,200 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.8.

On 02/12/2023, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $26.37 per share and a market cap of $57.37Bil. The stock has returned 17.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 3,905,241-share investment in NYSE:FR. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.6 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $53.21 per share and a market cap of $7.03Bil. The stock has returned -8.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.10 and a price-sales ratio of 13.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

