Cove Street Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $367.00Mil. The top holdings were VSAT(8.54%), ECVT(6.90%), and WTM(5.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cove Street Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cove Street Capital, LLC bought 198,116 shares of NAS:IAC for a total holding of 229,361. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.22.

On 02/12/2023, IAC Inc traded for a price of $51.95 per share and a market cap of $4.62Bil. The stock has returned -61.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAC Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

Cove Street Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:UFPT by 80,838 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.6.

On 02/12/2023, UFP Technologies Inc traded for a price of $111.21 per share and a market cap of $842.82Mil. The stock has returned 54.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UFP Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-book ratio of 3.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Cove Street Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SKX by 197,774 shares. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.3.

On 02/12/2023, Skechers USA Inc traded for a price of $43.78 per share and a market cap of $6.79Bil. The stock has returned -9.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skechers USA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Cove Street Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LGF.B by 400,850 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.63.

On 02/12/2023, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp traded for a price of $9.69 per share and a market cap of $2.27Bil. The stock has returned -25.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Cove Street Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CMP by 39,948 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.33.

On 02/12/2023, Compass Minerals International Inc traded for a price of $38.64 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned -23.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Compass Minerals International Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

