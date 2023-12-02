SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Schroder Investment Management Group can be traced to when Johann Heinrich Schröder became a partner at the firm of his brother, establishing J. Henry Schröder & Co. in 1818. By 1970, the company would have established a presence in Latin America and Asia, bringing Japan’s first foreign loan to the London Market. Baron Bruno Schroder, along with Frank Tiarks, would restructure business operations and considerations aid the company’s growth starting in 1895. In the 1923, as New York emerged as a financial center, Schroder would take advantage of the situation and establish a firm there. In the same decade, J. Henry Schröder & Co. would develop an investment department. By the 1950s, the company would be converted into a private company, renamed Schroders Ltd. The company would then have its IPO and be listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1959. The 1960s and 70s would see the company focus on international expansion, establishing a presence in each of the major financial markets. The rest of the century would be spent growing organically and acquiring companies such as Helbert, Wagg & Co. and Wertheim & Co. Inc. as of 2015, the company manages total assets worth approximately half a trillion dollars, managing for its large client base including charities, pension funds, insurance companies, corporations, local and public authorities, and high net worth individuals. Schroder Investment Management Group has continued to focus on international expansion, now having 37 offices in 27 countries to provide its products and services through. The company has over 3500 employees and generates an annual revenue of over 3 billion dollars, translating to $650 million in net income. Some of Schroder's notable mutual funds include The US Opportunities Fund, US Small and Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund, Global Multi-Cap Equity Fund, International Alpha Fund, and Emerging Markets Multi-Cap Equity Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1201 stocks valued at a total of $62.41Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.29%), GOOGL(2.61%), and AAPL(2.28%).

SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 1,772,831 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/12/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.61 per share and a market cap of $1,000.24Bil. The stock has returned -38.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP reduced their investment in NYSE:FRC by 1,353,525 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.04.

On 02/12/2023, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $135.45 per share and a market cap of $24.83Bil. The stock has returned -22.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30 and a price-sales ratio of 4.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP reduced their investment in NYSE:PBR by 12,927,461 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.08.

On 02/12/2023, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $11.53 per share and a market cap of $70.66Bil. The stock has returned 32.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 2.23, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP reduced their investment in NYSE:YUMC by 3,249,557 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.83.

On 02/12/2023, Yum China Holdings Inc traded for a price of $61.17 per share and a market cap of $25.60Bil. The stock has returned 22.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yum China Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.26, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 629,500 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/12/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $263.1 per share and a market cap of $1,958.46Bil. The stock has returned -12.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-book ratio of 10.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.43 and a price-sales ratio of 9.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

