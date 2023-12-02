GW&K Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 491 stocks valued at a total of $9.86Bil. The top holdings were PFGC(1.46%), RBC(1.42%), and FIVE(1.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GW&K Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:RBA by 1,619,356 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.23.

On 02/12/2023, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc traded for a price of $63.05 per share and a market cap of $6.95Bil. The stock has returned 8.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IT by 276,209 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $322.72.

On 02/12/2023, Gartner Inc traded for a price of $347.62 per share and a market cap of $27.47Bil. The stock has returned 19.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gartner Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.39 and a price-sales ratio of 5.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FANG by 558,032 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.13.

On 02/12/2023, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $149.29 per share and a market cap of $27.16Bil. The stock has returned 21.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 444,305 shares in NAS:CYBR, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $144.55 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, CyberArk Software Ltd traded for a price of $145.1 per share and a market cap of $5.91Bil. The stock has returned -6.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CyberArk Software Ltd has a price-book ratio of 8.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.54 and a price-sales ratio of 9.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, GW&K Investment Management, LLC bought 394,908 shares of NYSE:ATKR for a total holding of 647,776. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.66.

On 02/12/2023, Atkore Inc traded for a price of $142.91 per share and a market cap of $5.65Bil. The stock has returned 23.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atkore Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-book ratio of 4.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

