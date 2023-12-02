CIM, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $504.00Mil. The top holdings were ISTB(3.67%), TSCO(3.57%), and PGR(3.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CIM, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CIM, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NVO by 42,094 shares. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.25.

On 02/12/2023, Novo Nordisk A/S traded for a price of $139.54 per share and a market cap of $314.31Bil. The stock has returned 35.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-book ratio of 26.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.43 and a price-sales ratio of 12.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

CIM, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ISRG by 16,051 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.83.

On 02/12/2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $245.27 per share and a market cap of $86.67Bil. The stock has returned -16.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 67.01, a price-book ratio of 7.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.95 and a price-sales ratio of 14.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CIM, LLC bought 9,557 shares of NAS:SNPS for a total holding of 47,450. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $313.01.

On 02/12/2023, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $359.11 per share and a market cap of $54.73Bil. The stock has returned 15.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-book ratio of 9.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.00 and a price-sales ratio of 11.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CIM, LLC bought 8,154 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 33,512. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $396.69.

On 02/12/2023, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $413.52 per share and a market cap of $116.17Bil. The stock has returned -25.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-book ratio of 7.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CIM, LLC bought 10,774 shares of NAS:SIVB for a total holding of 30,341. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $248.39.

On 02/12/2023, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $310.03 per share and a market cap of $18.35Bil. The stock has returned -51.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

