MOTCO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1177 N.E. LOOP 410 SAN ANTONIO, TX 78209-0001

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 484 stocks valued at a total of $795.00Mil. The top holdings were MRK(2.42%), MSFT(2.19%), and AVGO(2.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOTCO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 204,900 shares in NAS:RUSHA, giving the stock a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.74 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Rush Enterprises Inc traded for a price of $55.32 per share and a market cap of $3.07Bil. The stock has returned 14.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rush Enterprises Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MOTCO reduced their investment in NAS:PAYX by 51,747 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.03.

On 02/12/2023, Paychex Inc traded for a price of $114.22 per share and a market cap of $41.17Bil. The stock has returned -2.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paychex Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-book ratio of 12.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.13 and a price-sales ratio of 8.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, MOTCO bought 173,431 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 354,358. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.08.

On 02/12/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $38.36 per share and a market cap of $161.73Bil. The stock has returned -19.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, MOTCO bought 111,580 shares of NAS:FMB for a total holding of 240,838. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.37.

On 02/12/2023, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF traded for a price of $51.2 per share and a market cap of $1.94Bil. The stock has returned -5.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MOTCO bought 45,435 shares of NYSE:DLR for a total holding of 100,735. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.05.

On 02/12/2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $111.46 per share and a market cap of $32.05Bil. The stock has returned -17.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.91 and a price-sales ratio of 7.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.