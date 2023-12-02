Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 547 stocks valued at a total of $963.00Mil. The top holdings were BWX(3.53%), ZIP(2.62%), and IGOV(2.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC bought 304,577 shares of ARCA:IEV for a total holding of 393,821. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.93.

On 02/12/2023, iShares Europe ETF traded for a price of $49.15 per share and a market cap of $2.02Bil. The stock has returned -5.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Europe ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.85.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MGK by 70,331 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.73.

On 02/12/2023, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $193.22 per share and a market cap of $10.68Bil. The stock has returned -17.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-book ratio of 8.06.

During the quarter, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC bought 171,972 shares of NAS:VGLT for a total holding of 309,696. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.71.

On 02/12/2023, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $63.75 per share and a market cap of $4.56Bil. The stock has returned -20.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 52,023 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 02/12/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $238.13 per share and a market cap of $77.14Bil. The stock has returned -16.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-book ratio of 7.41.

During the quarter, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC bought 64,387 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 90,361. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 02/12/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $143.75 per share and a market cap of $105.13Bil. The stock has returned 0.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.62.

