MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1453 stocks valued at a total of $8.03Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.55%), MSFT(3.27%), and LQD(2.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 59,305 shares in NYSE:CB, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $208.05 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $214.69 per share and a market cap of $89.01Bil. The stock has returned 4.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FSLR by 65,486 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.17.

On 02/12/2023, First Solar Inc traded for a price of $163.38 per share and a market cap of $17.42Bil. The stock has returned 129.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Solar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 185.66, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.47 and a price-sales ratio of 6.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TRGP by 149,681 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.78.

On 02/12/2023, Targa Resources Corp traded for a price of $76.75 per share and a market cap of $17.37Bil. The stock has returned 25.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Targa Resources Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-book ratio of 7.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 10,810-share investment in NYSE:Y. Previously, the stock had a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $843.86 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $847.79 per share and a market cap of $11.41Bil. The stock has returned 27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:STLD by 116,059 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.22.

On 02/12/2023, Steel Dynamics Inc traded for a price of $122.32 per share and a market cap of $21.48Bil. The stock has returned 101.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steel Dynamics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

