DIVIDEND ASSETS CAPITAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 453 stocks valued at a total of $425.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.97%), MMP(4.07%), and NVO(3.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DIVIDEND ASSETS CAPITAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

DIVIDEND ASSETS CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ROP by 8,886 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $412.01.

On 02/12/2023, Roper Technologies Inc traded for a price of $427.4 per share and a market cap of $45.33Bil. The stock has returned -2.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roper Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-book ratio of 2.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.38 and a price-sales ratio of 8.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

DIVIDEND ASSETS CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 19,336 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.42.

On 02/12/2023, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.68 per share and a market cap of $22.53Bil. The stock has returned -7.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, DIVIDEND ASSETS CAPITAL, LLC bought 9,513 shares of NYSE:AIZ for a total holding of 29,533. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.22.

On 02/12/2023, Assurant Inc traded for a price of $133.41 per share and a market cap of $7.05Bil. The stock has returned -16.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Assurant Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

DIVIDEND ASSETS CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 13,472 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.05.

On 02/12/2023, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $83.69 per share and a market cap of $111.32Bil. The stock has returned -17.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, DIVIDEND ASSETS CAPITAL, LLC bought 48,995 shares of NYSE:WES for a total holding of 96,569. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.97.

On 02/12/2023, Western Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $28.26 per share and a market cap of $10.88Bil. The stock has returned 15.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

