Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 210 stocks valued at a total of $1.36Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.50%), DHR(4.38%), and MA(4.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 70,236 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/12/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $108.06 per share and a market cap of $197.40Bil. The stock has returned -28.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 72,087 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.05.

On 02/12/2023, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $83.69 per share and a market cap of $111.32Bil. The stock has returned -17.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 59,817 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 02/12/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $80.8 per share and a market cap of $91.41Bil. The stock has returned -32.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BXP by 67,694 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.89.

On 02/12/2023, Boston Properties Inc traded for a price of $72.54000000000001 per share and a market cap of $11.37Bil. The stock has returned -33.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.49 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC bought 46,274 shares of NYSE:APTV for a total holding of 76,561. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.05.

On 02/12/2023, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $112.8 per share and a market cap of $30.56Bil. The stock has returned -17.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-book ratio of 3.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

