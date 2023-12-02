PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 435 stocks valued at a total of $1.82Bil. The top holdings were FISV(16.91%), QQQ(2.74%), and VV(2.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC bought 3,156 shares of NYSE:BRK.A for a total holding of 3,200. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $448762.

On 02/12/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $472250 per share and a market cap of $685.31Bil. The stock has returned -1.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 45,769 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.65.

On 02/12/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $212.65 per share and a market cap of $523.12Bil. The stock has returned -17.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 90.49, a price-book ratio of 24.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 70.09 and a price-sales ratio of 18.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC reduced their investment in NYSE:NKE by 55,809 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.69.

On 02/12/2023, Nike Inc traded for a price of $122.23 per share and a market cap of $189.53Bil. The stock has returned -14.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-book ratio of 12.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 61,684 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.34.

On 02/12/2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $95.37 per share and a market cap of $494.59Bil. The stock has returned -22.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-book ratio of 4.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.75 and a price-sales ratio of 6.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC bought 34,038 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 94,476. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.59.

On 02/12/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $103.63 per share and a market cap of $71.60Bil. The stock has returned -1.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.80.

