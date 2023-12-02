INTRUST BANK NA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 377 stocks valued at a total of $721.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(14.44%), IEFA(6.46%), and VEA(3.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INTRUST BANK NA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, INTRUST BANK NA bought 7,804 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 296,235. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/12/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $375.02 per share and a market cap of $280.53Bil. The stock has returned -7.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.76.

INTRUST BANK NA reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 8,649 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 02/12/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $196.89 per share and a market cap of $622.98Bil. The stock has returned -34.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-book ratio of 13.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.35 and a price-sales ratio of 8.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

INTRUST BANK NA reduced their investment in ARCA:HYG by 17,966 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.75.

On 02/12/2023, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.78 per share and a market cap of $17.24Bil. The stock has returned -5.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, INTRUST BANK NA bought 34,181 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 542,235. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 02/12/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.21 per share and a market cap of $108.31Bil. The stock has returned -6.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.54.

During the quarter, INTRUST BANK NA bought 5,688 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 73,669. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.73.

On 02/12/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $263.12 per share and a market cap of $69.46Bil. The stock has returned 0.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.34.

