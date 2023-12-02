StepStone Group LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4350 La Jolla Village Drive San Diego, CA 92122

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $766.00Mil. The top holdings were DNB(35.26%), USER(22.22%), and WKME(15.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were StepStone Group LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

StepStone Group LP reduced their investment in NYSE:USER by 2,187,565 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.4.

On 02/12/2023, UserTesting Inc traded for a price of $7.5 per share and a market cap of $1.09Bil. The stock has returned -15.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UserTesting Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.27 and a price-sales ratio of 5.79.

During the quarter, StepStone Group LP bought 974,959 shares of NYSE:ML for a total holding of 25,384,780. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.82.

On 02/12/2023, MoneyLion Inc traded for a price of $0.7482 per share and a market cap of $189.71Mil. The stock has returned -71.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MoneyLion Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The guru established a new position worth 23,987 shares in NAS:FROG, giving the stock a 0.07000000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.72 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, JFrog Ltd traded for a price of $24.15 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned -10.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JFrog Ltd has a price-book ratio of 3.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.85 and a price-sales ratio of 8.56.

StepStone Group LP reduced their investment in NAS:VCSA by 126,582 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.33.

On 02/12/2023, Vacasa Inc traded for a price of $1.49 per share and a market cap of $352.16Mil. The stock has returned -77.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vacasa Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The guru sold out of their 7,930-share investment in NYSE:PCOR. Previously, the stock had a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.06 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Procore Technologies Inc traded for a price of $57.87 per share and a market cap of $7.99Bil. The stock has returned -15.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procore Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.93 and a price-sales ratio of 11.79.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.