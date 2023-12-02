Granite Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2121 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 2360 Los Angeles, CA 90245

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 259 stocks valued at a total of $2.41Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.26%), HP(2.19%), and HALO(2.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Granite Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 606,484-share investment in NYSE:DOCN. Previously, the stock had a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.3 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc traded for a price of $27.63 per share and a market cap of $2.66Bil. The stock has returned -55.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 87.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.36 and a price-sales ratio of 5.47.

The guru established a new position worth 218,622 shares in NYSE:AIN, giving the stock a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.45999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Albany International Corp traded for a price of $108.66 per share and a market cap of $3.38Bil. The stock has returned 24.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Albany International Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-book ratio of 4.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Granite Investment Partners, LLC bought 302,812 shares of NAS:FIVN for a total holding of 383,113. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.76.

On 02/12/2023, Five9 Inc traded for a price of $77.7 per share and a market cap of $5.48Bil. The stock has returned -41.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Five9 Inc has a price-book ratio of 20.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -187.75 and a price-sales ratio of 7.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Granite Investment Partners, LLC bought 124,873 shares of NYSE:ETN for a total holding of 145,258. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.31.

On 02/12/2023, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $170.91 per share and a market cap of $67.97Bil. The stock has returned 12.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-book ratio of 3.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 23.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 539,805-share investment in NYSE:PAR. Previously, the stock had a 0.6899999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.75 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, PAR Technology Corp traded for a price of $36.48 per share and a market cap of $995.53Mil. The stock has returned -13.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PAR Technology Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.